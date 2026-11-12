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    Tajikistan to assume CSTO chairmanship next year

    12:43, 12 November 2026

    Tajikistan to assume chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2027, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

    Tajikistan to assume CSTO chairmanship next year
    Photo credit: President's press service

    It was announced on November 11 during a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Moscow.

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who took part in the meeting, outlined the country’s priorities for its upcoming chairmanship.

    He said the country will focus on further strengthening regional security under the chairmanship motto, Collective Security: Strengthening Borders, Regional Resilience, and Shared Responsibility.

    He noted that Tajikistan will pay particular attention to events marking the 25th anniversary of the CSTO and the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty.

    In conclusion, Emomali Rahmon reaffirmed Tajikistan’s readiness for constructive cooperation with all member states and expressed confidence in continued coordination and practical support for implementing the organization’s priorities.

    As written before, the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted a Joint Statement following a regular meeting of the Council in Moscow.

    Tajikistan Central Asia CSTO Politics Parties and Organizations
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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