The targets are outlined in the country's updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), approved by the government on Oct. 16, 2026.

According to the document, Tajikistan aims to cut emissions by 10% by 2030 and 15% by 2035 under its domestic efforts. With external support, the reductions could reach 25% by 2030 and 40% by 2035.

Chairman of the environmental protection committee Bahodur Sheralizoda said the adoption of NDC 3.0 marks the beginning of practical implementation. He stressed that climate objectives must be integrated into sectoral programs and regional development plans, adding that the effectiveness of climate policy should be measured by tangible benefits for the economy and population rather than by the number of documents adopted.

The estimated funding required to implement NDC 3.0 measures between 2026 and 2035 ranges from $20 billion to $22.5 billion, depending on the development scenario.

Nationally determined contributions are a cornerstone of the Paris Agreement, under which countries update their climate commitments every five years, gradually increasing their ambition in emissions reduction and climate adaptation efforts.

To note, Kazakh scientists develop technology cutting industrial emissions 40-fold.