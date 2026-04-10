Kazakh scientists develop technology cutting industrial emissions 40-fold

It is already being implemented at facilities in Aktobe, Aksu, and Ekibastuz.

Tests conducted at the Aktobe ferroalloy plant showed that dust and toxic components in emissions dropped 40-fold.

The developed technology is adaptable for metallurgy, energy, food production, and construction materials industries.

One of the highlights is that it was developed as an import-substituting domestic technology, reducing reliance on foreign gas-cleaning systems.

It is based on a new regeneration system for bag filters, which protects filter material, improves cleaning efficiency, and extends equipment lifespan.

The project is being fulfilled as part of scientific and technological cooperation between the University and KazEnergoMashEkologia LLP in Karaganda.

The project received a state grant of 350 million tenge, and an additional 123 million tenge in private investment.

The gas-cleaning system worth 380 million tenge was developed and put into service over the two years.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan and China launched hydrogen technology hub.