EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan strengthens WTO ties in high-level Geneva meeting

    04:01, 20 February 2026

    Sharaf Sheralizoda, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, met with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan strengthens WTO ties in high-level Geneva meeting
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between Tajikistan and the WTO.

    Discussions highlighted the country’s achievements since joining the organization, its progress in meeting obligations, and its active role in the multilateral trading system.

    The two officials also exchanged views on key issues under consideration at the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference, Tajikistan’s participation in the upcoming 4th International Water Conference in Dushanbe, and opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in the future.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and UNICEF had reviewed joint programs on child and youth development.

    Tajikistan Central Asia WTO Trade
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All