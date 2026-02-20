Tajikistan strengthens WTO ties in high-level Geneva meeting

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between Tajikistan and the WTO.

Discussions highlighted the country’s achievements since joining the organization, its progress in meeting obligations, and its active role in the multilateral trading system.

The two officials also exchanged views on key issues under consideration at the WTO’s 14th Ministerial Conference, Tajikistan’s participation in the upcoming 4th International Water Conference in Dushanbe, and opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in the future.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and UNICEF had reviewed joint programs on child and youth development.