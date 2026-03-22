Tajikistan signs UN Convention Against Cybercrime in New York

The document was signed on behalf of Tajikistan by Jonibek Hikmat, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

The convention, formally titled “The U.N. Convention against Cybercrime; Strengthening International Cooperation to Combat Certain Crimes Committed through Information and Communications Systems and in the Exchange of Electronic Evidence Relating to Serious Crimes,” is open for signature at U.N. headquarters through Dec. 31, 2026.

To date, 75 countries have signed the agreement, according to the ministry.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan had joined the World Glacier Day 2026 event at UNESCO in Paris.