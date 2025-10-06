Tajikistan sets a goal to fully switch to green energy by 2037

This was announced by Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma during a roundtable meeting held by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) within the Kazakhstan Energy Week-2025.

He noted that in line with its long-term development agency, the country plans to completely move to the use of renewable energy sources by 2032.

Around 98% of Tajikistan’s electricity is generated at hydroelectric power stations today.

“Thanks to this, Tajikistan ranks among the countries with the lowest levels of carbon dioxide emissions. Tajikistan’s goal is to achieve the status of a completely green country by 2037,” Juma emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyzstan approved 2029 Green Economy Development Program.