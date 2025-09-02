Kyrgyzstan approves 2029 Green Economy Development Program

The document was developed in order to increase the institutionalization of the principles of green economy and the implementation of green interventions at the macro and micro levels in priority sectors of the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the resolution, the Action Plan for the implementation of the Program for the Development of Green Economy in the Kyrgyz Republic until 2029, the matrix of indicators of the Development Program, and the assessment of the resource cost of the Development Program were approved. State executive bodies, authorized representatives of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in the regions, local governments (subject to agreement) and organizations (subject to agreement) involved in the implementation of the Action Plan are instructed to ensure high-quality and timely implementation of the Action Plan and achievement of the indicators of the Green Economy Development Program in the Kyrgyz Republic until 2029.

Personal responsibility of the heads of state executive bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic, authorized representatives of the President in the regions and heads of local governments for high-quality and timely implementation of the Action Plan has been established.

Earlier it was reported that the ADB, GSA signed deal to open green data center in Thailand..