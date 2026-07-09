Tajikistan set to launch flights to London, Seoul, and Beijing

The number of transit flights reached 14,565 that is 602 or 4% less against the last year.

Somon Air company served 595,230 passengers in the first six months of 2026 across international, domestic and charter flights that is 38,018 or 7% more compared to 2025.

Of which 54, 590 traveled domestically, while 540,640 flew on international flights.

In the first half of 2026, the air company performed regular and transit flights from Tajikistan to Turkiye, Germany, the UAE, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan, India, and Saudi Arabia.

Besides, it handled 543 tons of commercial cargo and 5,000 tons of mail. Total cargo reduced by 1.5 tons or 0.3% compared to last year.

Currently, the company operates two Boeing 737-900 and four Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Talks are underway to expand the company’s international network to London, Seoul and Beijing and resume flights to Tbilisi and Antalya.

To note, Kazakhstan expands its new flights to China and Kyrgyzstan.