Kazakhstan expands international air network with new flights to China and Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Transport said it is working to broaden the country's international flight network and increase the number of overseas air services.

As part of these efforts, FlyArystan has introduced two new international routes. Since June 26, the airline has been operating flights between Aktau and Urumqi, China, twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays using Airbus A320 aircraft.

In addition, regular flights between Astana and Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, began on July 3. The route is also served twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, with Airbus A320 aircraft.

According to the ministry, the launch of the new international routes is expected to strengthen trade, economic, business, tourism, and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan, China, and Kyrgyzstan. The new services will also provide travelers with greater connectivity and help enhance regional integration.

Earlier, it was reported the global aviation industry is preparing to move twice as many passengers within a generation, without doubling the airports, the fleet, or the people standing at the borders.