Tajikistan set to create 1.4 million jobs within next 5 years

In his annual address to the parliament on Wednesday, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said the country abundant manpower resources, increasing by 880,000 people in the past 10 years, that is, an annual growth of 2%.

He added that over 200,000 new jobs are created each year, and that 150,000 graduates of vocational educational institutions enter the labor market.

The executive bodies, ministries and departments are instructed to deliver the efficient implementation of the objectives stated in the state programs in order to create 1 million 400 thousand jobs within the next five years, said Rahmon.

The Tajik president noted that special focus will be placed on supporting small-sized businesses, handicrafts, family-owned businesses, as well as employment of women and people with disabilities in rural areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Tajikistan’s population has grown 26% to 10.7 million people over the past 10 years.