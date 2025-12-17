President Emomali Rahmon says Tajikistan’s population rises by a quarter over past decade

The Tajik president announced the outcomes of the two short-term programs implemented over the past 10 years, which are part of the country’s 2030 National Development Strategy, aimed at achieving strategic goals and increasing people’s living standards.

Over this period, the country’s GDP rose by 3.4 times, while the national economy grew 7.6% annually on average, the Tajik leader said.

Rahmon went on to add the GDP per capita increased by 2.7 times from 6,000 to 16,100 somoni ($653-$1,752), with the country’s poverty rate dropping to 19%.

Tajikistan’s population has grown from 8.5 million in 2015 to 10.7 million people in 2025, marking a 26% increase, and the average life expectancy rose from 70 to 77 years, said the president.

The Tajik leader highlighted the country seeks to double GDP and reduce the poverty rate to 10% within the next five years.

In this regard, the Tajik government, ministries and departments, local executive bodies were tasked with ensuring the timely and full implementation of the 2026/30 Mid-Term Development Program.

