Tajikistan secures over $3B in deals at start of Dushanbe Invest 2025

According to Tajikistan's State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, the signed documents included a series of major projects in strategically important sectors: energy, industry, and communications.

Energy agreements accounted for $2.4 billion, reaffirming the country's high potential in renewable and conventional energy sources.

Nine agreements were signed in the industrial sector, totaling $386 million. Communications contracts amounted to $333.5 million. Also, four public-private partnership (PPP) agreements were finalized for $8.9 million, reflecting the strengthening collaboration between the state and the private sector.

Additionally, two memorandums were signed with Saudi Arabia during the 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Cultural Affairs.

Tajikistan's strategic focus on an innovative and environmentally responsible digital economy is reflected in the forum's theme: "Green Investments: Opportunities Today for a Sustainable Future.

As previously reported, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are strengthening cooperation in water management.