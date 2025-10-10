Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in water management

According to the Kyrgyz Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Ministry, the joint commission will contribute to strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the sustainable use of water resources, ensuring access to water management and power facilities, and coordination of efforts to prevent and address potential water management issues.

During the meeting, the sides also debated the attraction of investments for the modernization and rehabilitation of vitally important hydrotechnical facilities in cross-border regions.

Following the talks, they agreed on further development of cooperation within the commission.

As written before, this March, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed an Agreement on the State Border.

The nations are set to increase trade up to 500 million US dollars by 2030.

On March 14, the countries resumed air service.