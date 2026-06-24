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    Tajikistan secures $20mln from Kuwait Fund to boost school infrastructure

    17:31, 24 June 2026

    Tajikistan signed a loan agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance the School Development project, the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan announced, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

    Tajikistan secures $20mln from Kuwait Fund to boost school infrastructure
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The agreement was signed in Vienna during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Finance Minister, Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, and Waleed Al-Bahar, Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

    Under the agreement, the Kuwait Fund will provide a concessional loan of 6 million Kuwaiti dinars (around 20 million US dollars). The Government of Tajikistan will contribute an additional 4.5 million US dollars toward the implementation of the project.

    The School Development project is aimed at strengthening the country’s general education infrastructure through the construction and equipping of schools in several cities and districts. The initiative is intended to address growing demand for educational facilities across Tajikistan.

    Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and the OPEC Fund explore new avenues of cooperation. 

    World News Tajikistan Central Asia Kuwait Education Schools Finance and Budget
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