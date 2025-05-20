Tajikistan, China hold talks on expanding multimodal corridor to Europe

The parties also discussed key infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of the Kulma–Qarasou checkpoint – the only border crossing between Tajikistan and China.

Furthermore, the ministers reviewed Tajikistan’s potential participation in the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project and plans to establish joint ventures in Dushanbe for electric vehicle maintenance and battery recycling and increasing quotas for international transportation.

It was proposed to accelerate the signing of agreements on road communication and development of the “China-Tajikistan-Afghanistan” transport corridor.

Earlier it was reported that more than 5,000 Tajik students are currently pursuing higher education in China, highlighting the dynamic and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the educational sphere.