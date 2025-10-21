EN
    Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral cooperation, human rights issues

    06:53, 21 October 2025

    This week, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Mr.Sirojiddin Muhriddin recieved the President of the Human Rights Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Hala bint Mazyad Altuwaijri, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on topical issues of the bilateral and multilateral agenda of Tajik-Saudi relations, as well as on strengthening cooperation in the field of human rights between the two countries.

    Earlier, Tajikistan and the UNECE discussed transition toward green economy and digitalization.

    Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Central Asia Human rights
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
