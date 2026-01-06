Tajikistan, S. Arabia discuss strengthening parliamentary ties

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of strengthening and expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia. It was emphasized that friendly and fraternal relations between the two states are developing on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation.

Idizoda pointed to the high level of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia, and assessed the role of parliaments in strengthening this process as important.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation in the field of legislation, exchange of experience between parliaments, coordination of positions in international organizations, and development of relations between inter-parliamentary friendship groups were also discussed.

The sides expressed their readiness to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

