EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan, China signs MoU on cooperation in informatization development

    22:49, 29 December 2025

    A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Communications Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Company Jinda Anbang (Beijing) Technology Development Co., Ltd of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in informatization development, Khovar reports citing the Service. 

    Tajikistan, China signs MoU on cooperation in informatization development
    Photo credit: Khovar

    This document is intended as a basis for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties in the field of information and communication technologies, modernizing digital infrastructure and promoting the digital economy in the Republic of Tajikistan.

    The MoU was signed within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the People’s Republic of China at a new stage of development. It corresponds to the goals of the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan until 2030, as well as the international initiative One Belt-One Road.

    Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan, Tajikistan review cooperation on the multimodal transport corridor. 

    World News Tajikistan China Central Asia One Belt, One Road Technology
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All