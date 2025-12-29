Tajikistan, China signs MoU on cooperation in informatization development

This document is intended as a basis for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties in the field of information and communication technologies, modernizing digital infrastructure and promoting the digital economy in the Republic of Tajikistan.

The MoU was signed within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Republic of Tajikistan and the People’s Republic of China at a new stage of development. It corresponds to the goals of the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan until 2030, as well as the international initiative One Belt-One Road.

