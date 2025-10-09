Tajikistan, Russia maintain active political dialogue, Rahmon says at meeting with Putin

"Our relations are developing positively. We maintain an active political dialogue. Cooperation in trade, the economy, and cultural and humanitarian spheres is developing," Rahmon said.

Putin arrived in Dushanbe on a state visit on October 8. The previous evening, the two leaders held an informal meeting. Following the one-on-one talks, an expanded meeting will take place, along with the signing of bilateral documents. A Central Asia-Russia summit and a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers are scheduled for October 9. The CIS summit will be held in Dushanbe on October 10.

