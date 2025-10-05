Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan discuss strategic ties by phone

The two presidents noted the progressive development of Kazakh-Tajik relations demonstrating positive dynamics across all areas of cooperation.

The heads of state specifically discussed future steps to expand interaction in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev used the opportunity to congratulate Emomali Rahmon on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his responsible state activities for the benefit of the fraternal Tajik people.

The Head of State stressed that he highly values President Rahmon's personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two nations.

The leaders also reviewed the schedule for their upcoming bilateral contacts.

