Tajikistan, Rosatom mull over cooperation prospects

They also reviewed prospects for further collaboration in the remediation of territories affected by uranium production, the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, and the implementation of joint projects in the healthcare sector.

In July 2025, it was announced that Rosatom would rehabilitate two uranium legacy sites in Tajikistan, the tailings storage facility in the town of Adrasman and the waste dump of Workshop No. 3 at the Taboshar site near the city of Istiklol.

The project is being carried out under an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Tajikistan on cooperation in the remediation of territories affected by uranium mining and other extractive industries.

Notably, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy.