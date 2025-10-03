Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy

The sides focused on the development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of nuclear energy and peaceful use of nuclear technologies, exchange of experience in regulation and control over nuclear energy, ensuring nuclear and radiation security, ecological monitoring and handling of radioactive materials. Besides, they debated training and raising the skills of experts and prospects for diversification and adopting the latest technologies.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in further development of partnership relations and confirmed readiness for further strengthening of cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy development.

Recall that the Kazakh President said nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy.