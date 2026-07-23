Tajikistan reports surge in witchcraft, fortune-telling cases in 2026

This marks a sharp increase from 495 cases reported in 2025, highlighting that many people continue to place faith in magic, fortune-telling, and superstition.

The ministry emphasized that Tajik law strictly prohibits such practices. Under Article 482 of the Administrative Offenses Code, first-time offenders face fines ranging from 6,000 to 7,500 somoni or up to 15 days of administrative arrest. Repeat violations or more serious offenses trigger criminal proceedings under Article 240.1 of the Criminal Code, which carries penalties of 112,500 to 150,000 somoni in fines or one to two years of imprisonment.

Legislation targeting both practitioners and clients came into effect on July 31, 2025, when Article 482 was amended to penalize the use of services provided by healers and fortune-tellers. Citizens who seek out such services can now be fined between 3,750 and 4,500 somoni, making them legally accountable alongside those offering the practices.

This legal framework reflects Tajikistan’s broader effort to curb reliance on superstition and reinforce modern legal and social norms.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the World Tarot Day and why so many people seek answers in the cards.