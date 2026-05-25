World Tarot Day: Why more people are seeking answers in the cards

In recent years, interest in Tarot has grown significantly, with card readings gaining popularity not only among fans of mysticism but also across social media platforms.

Tarot-related content has become especially popular on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, where daily predictions, relationship readings and “future” spreads regularly attract thousands of views.

Analysts and psychologists link the growing popularity of Tarot to rising anxiety levels, emotional instability and people’s desire to regain a sense of clarity in uncertain times.

According to psychologist Nadezhda Kucheruk, many people turn to Tarot while struggling with uncertainty and emotional exhaustion.

“Most often, people turn to Tarot not because life is going well. Usually, there is anxiety, fear, inner insecurity or a difficult life situation behind it, where a person cannot find an answer on their own,” Kucheruk explained.

The psychologist noted that many people seek reassurance through Tarot readings when facing uncertainty in relationships, career choices or personal crises. In such situations, the readings may create a temporary sense of order and emotional control, helping people feel that their problems are becoming more understandable and manageable.

According to the expert, Tarot often serves less as a mystical tool and more as a psychological mechanism that reduces stress and gives people hope that a solution still exists.

At the same time, Kucheruk warned that excessive dependence on Tarot readings may weaken a person’s confidence in their own decisions over time.

“When a person turns to Tarot too often, they gradually begin shifting responsibility for their decisions onto the cards. Instead of relying on themselves, their feelings, experience and common sense, they start waiting for answers from outside: ‘What will the cards say?’” the psychologist said.

She added that psychological resilience is formed through personal experience, responsibility and the ability to make independent decisions rather than relying entirely on external guidance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that astrologer and numerologist Darya Kuzina warned people against relying on ChatGPT for astrology and numerology readings.