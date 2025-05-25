Tajikistan implements 11 educational projects worth 4.6 billion somoni

This was highlighted by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Tajikistan’s Youth Day.

The Head of State emphasized the establishment of the National Youth Affairs Council under the President, the Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sports, the construction and commissioning of youth centers across cities and districts, thousands of newly built educational institutions meeting modern standards, and tens of thousands of equipped and modern sports facilities among these initiatives.

“As I have noted earlier, to create the best conditions for the education and upbringing of adolescents and youth, currently 11 state investment projects worth 4.6 billion somoni are being implemented in the country’s education sector,” President said.

As earlier reported, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to expand railway freight ties.