Tajikistan ready to host 3rd Central Asia-U.S. Business Forum

Ambassadors from Central Asian nations, representatives of state bodies of the United States and business communities attended the event.

Head of the state committee for investments and state assets management of Tajikistan Sulton Rakhimzoda emphasized the country’s readiness to host the forum and highlighted its importance for strengthening economic and investment cooperation and the development of the private sector.

The meeting focused on the priorities of the Dushanbe Forum, including AI, information technologies, e-commerce and critical minerals.

The B5+1 forum is expected to contribute to expanding trade ties, attracting investments and strengthening economic partnership between Central Asian nations and the U.S.

To note, business and IT community representatives from Central Asian countries discussed proposals for regional digital integration at a roundtable in Astana at the close of September.