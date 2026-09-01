B5+1: Businesses propose new measures for Central Asian digital integration

The meeting results are expected to feed into the B5+1 Regional Business Agenda for 2027.

The Regional IT & AI Working Group has consulted with entrepreneurs, industry associations and experts over the course of the year, according to Asel Kubanychbekova, Regional Program Manager for Central Asia at CIPE.

"B5 Plus One brings the private sector together, and they determine which priorities of the sector are important for regional economic integration. One of the key sectors is IT," she said.

She noted that private sector representatives prepared a position paper with proposals for developing the region's IT market. After that, discussions began with regulators in individual countries on implementation mechanisms.

Participants in Astana also discussed a draft intergovernmental agreement that would coordinate AI policy across Central Asian countries.

B5+1 comprises Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States. The platform enables the private sector and government agencies to cooperate on regional economic integration.

As Asel Kubanychbekova highlighted, supporting organizations aim to create a platform for dialogue, while the private sector sets specific recommendations.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan hosted the Fifth Central Asian Road Conference.