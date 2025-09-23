Kazakhstan to achieve full self-sufficiency in chicken meat by 2027, Agriculture Minister

The minister stressed that self-sufficiency rose from 58% in 2020 to 82% today.

“We have significantly reduced our dependence on imports, and this work will continue. By 2027, Kazakhstan will fully meet domestic demand for chicken meat,” Saparov said.

Currently, poultry meat is produced at the Makinsk Poultry Farm and companies such as Prima Kus, Northern Broiler, and others. In 2025, five additional poultry farms are scheduled to open.

