Tajikistan proposes cross-border tourism routes at SCO Forum

Participants discussed tourism cooperation within the SCO, including the promotion of member states’ tourism potential and the development of sustainable tourism.

Jumakhonzoda said tourism cooperation is an important factor in strengthening mutual trust, expanding humanitarian ties and promoting sustainable economic cooperation in the region. He called for more practical formats of cooperation, including cross-border tourism routes, promotion of the SCO tourism space and expanded public-private partnerships.

The Tajik side also proposed expanding cooperation in sustainable and mountain tourism and invited participants to attend the International Tourism Forum and Exhibition “Khatlon – Land of Traditions and Tourism,” scheduled for June 4–5, 2026, in the Khatlon Region, as well as the Dushanbe International Tourism Exhibition in September.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Tajik and Uzbek delegations discussed bilateral tourism cooperation.

A protocol of the meeting of SCO tourism administration heads was signed following the session.

Earlier, it was reported India, China, and Central Asian countries are to showcase tourism potential in Bishkek.