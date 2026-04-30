India, China, and Central Asian countries to showcase tourism potential in Bishkek

The exhibition is called to become a new platform for developing the tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, bringing together representatives of the tourism industry, government agencies, and international businesses.

More than 139 companies, both local and international, will gather in Bishkek for the event. The exhibition will showcase the tourism potential of all seven regions of Kyrgyzstan, including unique natural routes, cultural heritage, and promising areas for industry development.

National stands from participating countries - India, China, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan - will occupy a special place at the exhibition. Participants will showcase their tourism opportunities, investment potential, and cultural diversity.

The exhibition covers a wide range of topics, such as tourist routes and destinations, hotel and resort projects, transport solutions, digital travel services, as well as custom tours and unique tourism products.

The goal of the event is to promote Kyrgyzstan as an attractive tourist destination, develop international cooperation, and create new business ties in tourism and hospitality.

The event is organized by Biexpo Exhibition Company and the Tourism Development Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Being held as part of the Kyrgyz Republic's SCO chairmanship, the Bishkek International Tourism Fair 2026 marks the beginning of a new era in tourism development in Kyrgyzstan and an important step toward unlocking the region's potential on the international stage.

Earlier, it was reported that the city of Aktau had been officially approved as the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2030.