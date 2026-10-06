Tajikistan presents its AI and digital transformation achievements in Kazakh capital

According to the Innovation and Digital Technologies Agency of Tajikistan, the conference focused on advancing artificial intelligence, strengthening digital cooperation, and expanding technological partnerships between the countries of Central Asia and the United States.

Participants also exchanged views on prospects for expanding international cooperation, implementing AI technologies, and developing joint digitalization initiatives.

Held as part of AI MONTH 2026, the C5+1 SI Conference brought together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, the technology sector, and experts from Central Asian countries and the United States. Discussions centered on the development of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, workforce training, and technological cooperation.

It was earlier reported, Kazakh President declares 2026 as Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.