Tajikistan-Pakistan trade hits $43M in 2025

This was announced during a meeting between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Farhodsho Rahmonalizoda, and the Adviser to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Tajikistan, Rizwan Gul.

The parties discussed issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and investment, participation in international exhibitions, organization of business missions, and holding business forums.

The Pakistani side was invited to actively participate in economic events, including international exhibitions of the Republic of Tajikistan scheduled for 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam are keen to double bilateral trade.