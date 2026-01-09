Tajikistan named among Top 25 Travel Destinations for 2026

In the ‘Hike and Wild camping in Tajikistan’ section, travelers are encouraged to explore the country’s breathtaking mountain landscapes, unique natural beauty, and the warm hospitality of its people – making a trip to Tajikistan an unforgettable and inspiring adventure.

Photo credit: Khovar

Lonely Planet has audience of around 6 million readers, underscoring its global influence in travel journalism. Tajikistan’s inclusion by major outlets such as CNN has drawn international attention to the country’s growing tourism potential.

Photo credit: Khovar

This recognition reflects Tajikistan’s rich and diverse nature, ancient history and culture, and the welcoming spirit of its people. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the country’s leadership in promoting sustainable tourism, preserving cultural heritage, and presenting Tajikistan with dignity on the world stage.

Photo credit: Khovar

Earlier, it was reported that UNESCO had officially recognized Tajikistan’s sweet paste Sumanak as an "intangible cultural heritage".