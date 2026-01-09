Tajikistan named among Top 25 Travel Destinations for 2026
Tajikistan has been featured in Lonely Planet’s prestigious Best in Travel 2026 list, highlighting the world’s 25 most exciting destinations, Khovar reports.
In the ‘Hike and Wild camping in Tajikistan’ section, travelers are encouraged to explore the country’s breathtaking mountain landscapes, unique natural beauty, and the warm hospitality of its people – making a trip to Tajikistan an unforgettable and inspiring adventure.
Lonely Planet has audience of around 6 million readers, underscoring its global influence in travel journalism. Tajikistan’s inclusion by major outlets such as CNN has drawn international attention to the country’s growing tourism potential.
This recognition reflects Tajikistan’s rich and diverse nature, ancient history and culture, and the welcoming spirit of its people. It also demonstrates the effectiveness of the country’s leadership in promoting sustainable tourism, preserving cultural heritage, and presenting Tajikistan with dignity on the world stage.
Earlier, it was reported that UNESCO had officially recognized Tajikistan’s sweet paste Sumanak as an "intangible cultural heritage".