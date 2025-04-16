Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan discuss launch of new flights

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Habibullo Nazarzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan, Daniyar Bostonov, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan and Torokeldi Omurov, General Director of the Kyrgyzaeronavigatsia state enterprise.

The parties also kicked around the idea of boosting the number of flights between Dushanbe and Bishkek, as well as between Khujand and Bishkek.



Other topics on the table included tightening the screws on bilateral cooperation in flight safety and aviation security, as well as boosting the competitiveness of the civil aviation sector.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed a draft Memorandum of Understanding aimed at improving the qualifications and professional skills of civil aviation specialists in both countries.

Regular flights between Dushanbe and Bishkek resumed on March 14, 2025. It was the first direct flight between the countries since 2019. The Khujand–Bishkek route followed on March 16.

As it was reported, on March 13, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the Agreement on State Border.