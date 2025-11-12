Tajikistan launches its own national messaging app ORIZ

According to the Communications Service under the Tajik Government, the app is designed to provide convenient, high-quality, and secure communications for citizens, Tajiks living abroad, and internet users worldwide. Its core mission is to create a fully domestic and reliable digital environment.

“One of ORIZ’s key advantages is its performance under low Internet speeds. Since its servers and data centers are located within the country, users can send messages, make calls, and hold video conferences even with weak connections,” the service said.

Developers point out that in recent years global restrictions on access to foreign platforms have left thousands of Tajik migrants struggling to stay in touch with their families.

“This experience has proved that dependence on foreign networks can undermine both information security and social connectivity. That’s why the creation of ORIZ marks a significant step toward Tajikistan’s digital sovereignty,” the service added.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s government agencies will adopt national messenger AITU.