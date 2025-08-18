EN
    Government officials in Kazakhstan to embrace new messaging app AITU

    18:48, 18 August 2025

    Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a meeting of the Digital Headquarters to access the progress of the tasks assigned by the Head of State at the meeting on AI development on August 11, 2025, Kazinform News Agency regions.

    Photo credit: Kazakh government

    During a meeting on Monday, the Digital Headquarters adopted decisions: including the approval of the comprehensive plan for government agencies’ information systems integration; the approval of rules for AI datasets management and the plan for their realization, completion of government data integration using a new hashing method until September 1 and transfer of all data to the Smart Data Ukimet platform before December 1.

    The meeting’s participants also decided on the adoption of the national messenger AITU by government agencies officials by September 15.

    Today, the Digital Headquarters adopted decisions mandatory for all state agencies and organizations, aimed at increasing information security and public administration work’s efficiency, said Bektenov.

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the adoption of a law on AI as a high-priority task. 

