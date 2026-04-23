Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan seek to deepen healthcare partnership

Officials said cooperation between the two countries in healthcare and social protection is developing as part of broader friendly relations between their governments, Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

The ministers discussed expanding cooperation in the healthcare digitalization, professional training and retraining of medical specialists, the introduction of new diagnostic and treatment methods, and other areas of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with current cooperation and interest in further expanding collaboration in the health sector, the ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in digital healthcare.