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    Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan seek to deepen healthcare partnership

    10:31, 23 April 2026

    Health ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan held talks on the sidelines of the 9th meeting of health ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in Bishkek, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar

    Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Aim to Deepen Healthcare Partnership
    Photo credit: Khovar

    Officials said cooperation between the two countries in healthcare and social protection is developing as part of broader friendly relations between their governments, Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

    The ministers discussed expanding cooperation in the healthcare digitalization, professional training and retraining of medical specialists, the introduction of new diagnostic and treatment methods, and other areas of mutual interest.

    Both sides expressed satisfaction with current cooperation and interest in further expanding collaboration in the health sector, the ministry said.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan and China expand cooperation in digital healthcare.

    Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Healthcare Foreign policy SCO
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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