Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties

Sirojiddin Muhriddin conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov.

It was noted that, thanks to the political will of the leaders of both states, Tajik-Kyrgyz relations are developing dynamically and show a trend toward reaching a qualitatively new level.

During the meeting, issues of developing trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and cross-border cooperation between the countries were discussed.

Sadyr Zhaparov also recalled that in March of this year, a historic Treaty on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was signed. In this context, he emphasized the need to intensify interaction between the regions of the two countries.

In turn, Sirojiddin Muhriddin expressed his readiness to increase cooperation in all areas, including trade and economic sectors.

The head of Tajikistan’s foreign ministry emphasized the country’s firm commitment to further expanding and strengthening multifaceted bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

