Kazakhstan, Tajikistan keen on intensifying trade, economic and investment cooperation

The sides highlighted the important role of financial institutions in promoting mutual trade growth and expanding cooperation in transport and logistics.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties emphasized positive impact of the launch of direct flights between the Kazakh, Tajik capitals in 2024, which, in turn, contributed to the expansion of business ties.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan signed a protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir