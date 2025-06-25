EN
    Kazakhstan, Tajikistan keen on intensifying trade, economic and investment cooperation

    20:49, 25 June 2025

    Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening of trade, economic and investment cooperation with Tajikistan. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs  Murat Nurtleu  with Chairman of the Board of “Orienbank” JSC, Hasan Asadullozoda, in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakh MFA.   

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

    The sides highlighted the important role of financial institutions in promoting mutual trade growth and expanding cooperation in transport and logistics. 

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    The parties emphasized positive impact of the launch of direct flights between the Kazakh, Tajik capitals in 2024, which, in turn, contributed to the expansion of business ties.

    Following the talks, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan signed a protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir

    Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Foreign policy Politics Kazakhstan Diplomacy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
