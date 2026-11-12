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    Tajikistan, Kuwait high-end talks eye expanded investment cooperation

    22:41, 12 November 2026

    This week, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Kuwait Khusrav Noziri met with Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Mishal Jaber Al-Sabah, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, Kuwait high-end talks eye expanded investment cooperation
    Photo credit: Khovar

    According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Kuwait, the meeting focused on prospects for expanding bilateral investment cooperation and promoting the development and implementation of joint investment projects across various sectors of the economy.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan had signed the roadmap to strengthen agricultural cooperation.

    Tajikistan Investments Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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