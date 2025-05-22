Tajikistan, Kazakhstan sign technical terms of protocol on preliminary customs information exchange

This agreement was finalized during the Second Meeting of Heads of Customs Authorities of Central Asian Countries and China, held in Almaty. During the visit, the Tajik delegation also held bilateral discussions with the leadership of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

The talks were chaired by Khurshed Karimzoda, Chief of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, and Zhandos Duisembiyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee.

The signing of this protocol represents a significant step in enhancing bilateral cooperation in customs administration.

The agreement is expected to improve the efficiency of data exchange, facilitate timely risk assessment and analysis during the movement of goods, and strengthen the region’s transit capacity.

