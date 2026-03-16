Tajikistan, Kazakhstan plan to boost trade to $2B by 2030

The announcement came during a meeting between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, Farhodshoh Rahmonalizoda, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, the two sides emphasized implementing the instructions and recommendations of their national leaders to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion by 2030.

The meeting also covered the current state and future prospects of economic and trade cooperation. Rahmonalizoda highlighted the importance of activating the Tajik-Kazakhstan Business Council and noted Tajikistan’s readiness to host the fourth meeting of the council in Dushanbe later this year.

Kazakh business representatives were invited to participate in the International Exhibition of Goods and Services for Health and Beauty, scheduled for April 2026 in Dushanbe.

The parties concluded the meeting by expressing readiness to further develop cooperation and expand economic and trade relations.

Earlier, it was reported that Majilis had ratified the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Treaty on Allied Relations.