Tajikistan, Kazakhstan eye expanding unified energy system cooperation
00:17, 9 April 2026
Prospects for expanding cooperation within the Unified Energy System of Central Asia were discussed by Tajik Deputy Energy and Water Resources Minister Manuchehr Safarzoda and Kazakhstan Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yesimkhanov, the Tajik Energy Ministry’s press center said, Khovar reports.
The officials discussed joint industrial projects and exchanging experience in the efficient and sustainable use of energy resources, noting that closer cooperation could strengthen regional energy security, improve system stability and support economic development in both countries.
Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and India had pledged continued dialogue on bilateral ties.