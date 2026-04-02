Tajikistan, India pledge continued dialogue on bilateral ties
On April 1, 2026, political consultations between the foreign ministries of Tajikistan and India were held in Dushanbe at the level of deputy foreign ministers, reports Khovar, citing foreign ministry of the country.
The two sides exchanged views on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on strengthening political dialogue, trade and economic relations, attracting investment, and developing cooperation in science, education and culture.
They also discussed multilateral cooperation within the framework of the Central Asia-India Dialogue and international and regional organizations, and expressed readiness to continue constructive engagement within these formats.
Earlier, it was reported Tajikistan and Uzbekistan discuss expanding customs cooperation.