Tajikistan joins WHO’s Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health

According to WHO, Sultan Rahimzoda, Chairman of the committee, represents Tajikistan on the commission.

The Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health operates under the WHO Regional Office for Europe and includes the chair, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, former Prime Minister of Iceland, the chief scientific advisor, and 10 commissioners.

The commission aims to raise political awareness and strengthen commitment to addressing the health impacts of climate change. It will focus on advancing policy development, health sector leadership, investment, and actions to improve adaptation and resilience, as well as promoting mitigation policies that provide health co-benefits.

The commission will officially launch in June 2025 in Reykjavík, Iceland, followed by three virtual hearings to review evidence and experiences on the effects of climate change on health and the necessary responses. Its work will culminate in a Call to Action presented at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva in May 2026, preceded by a high-level event at COP30 in Brazil in November 2025. Subsequently, an action plan will be developed for presentation at the 76th WHO Regional Committee for Europe session later in 2026.

Members are tasked with elevating the profile of health and climate change to promote leadership and action, contributing to hearings, drafting and reviewing the Call to Action, and supporting advocacy and communication efforts aligned with global and regional climate and health policies.

As written before, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan discussed energy cooperation.