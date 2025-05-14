Tajikistan and Kazakhstan discuss energy cooperation
18:39, 14 May 2025
On May 13, Daler Juma, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, held a meeting with Valikhan Turekhanov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan, Khovar reports.
The parties discussed the current state of cooperation in the field of energy and sustainable use of water resources.
Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of further expanding and strengthening cooperation in key priority areas.
