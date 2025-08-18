Tajikistan, Japan exchange notes on Human Resource Development Scholarship Project
Last week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Tajikistan Keiko Furuta, Khovar reports.
Current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Japan, including the issues of cooperation of the two countries within the framework of international organizations were discussed at the meeting.
Following the meeting, a signing ceremony for the Exchange of Notes between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of Japan on the Human Resource Development Scholarship Project (JDS) under the Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) was held.
Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan is aiming to create the Regional Center for AI of Central Asian countries.