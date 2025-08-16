Tajikistan aims to create Regional Center for Artificial Intelligence of Central Asian Countries

The commission will coordinate the implementation of national policy in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies and promote the effective implementation of the “Strategy for the Development of Artificial Intelligence until 2040.”

As part of the Strategy, the Agency is actively promoting the implementation of AI for the sustainable development of the country and the region. Supported by a recent UN General Assembly resolution, this direction covers cooperation with other Central Asian states, as well as the development of AI in key sectors – agriculture, industry, healthcare, trade and finance.

The document emphasizes the importance of complying with international law and the principles of a safe, inclusive, and open digital future.

Photo credit: Khovar

An important part of the initiatives is the creation of the Regional Center for Artificial Intelligence of Central Asian Countries in Dushanbe. The center will promote knowledge sharing, training of specialists, development of educational programs, and self-regulation mechanisms for safe and reliable AI systems.

The agency is also implementing comprehensive digitalization projects aimed at overcoming infrastructure gaps, strengthening human resources, and stimulating public-private partnerships.

It is worth reminding President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres visited the UN Regional Center in Almaty.

The Head of State and the UN Secretary-General took part in the ceremony of signing the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.