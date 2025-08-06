Tajikistan, IOM discuss prospects for developing cooperation
On August 5, 2025, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, met with Arthur Erken, Regional Director of the IOM Office for Europe and Central Asia, on the margins of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) in the city of Avaza, Turkmenistan, Khovar reports.
According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the heads of delegations participating in the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries visited the exhibition pavilions of the Central Asian countries.