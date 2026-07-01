Tajikistan invites US companies to invest into key sectors in Washington talks

The talks were led by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.

Both sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of relations and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

Discussions also focused on regional security, including counterterrorism efforts, combating extremism and addressing cross-border crime. The two sides emphasized continued coordination within international and regional organizations to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in Central Asia.

Officials also noted satisfaction with the strengthening of the legal framework governing cooperation in various economic sectors.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the IMF had discussed economic policy and reforms.